National

Deputy head of prosecutions appears for fraud, perjury

21 April 2015 - 15:18 Wire staff

DEPUTY Director of Public Prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba will appear in court on June 10 after her case was postponed in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

Ms Jiba was served with a provisional charge sheet at her first court appearance on Tuesday.

The case was postponed for documentary evidence to be disclosed. A trial date is expected to be set when Ms Jiba appears again.

The charges of fraud and perjury relate to the failed attempt to prosecute KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Johan Booysen on charges including racketeering.

The National Prosecuting Authority decided to charge Ms Jiba last year after the High Court in Durban set aside her decision to charge Maj-Gen Booysen.

The High Court found that there was no material that was considered by Ms Jiba on which to rationally authorise the prosecution of Maj-Gen Booysen.

RDM News Wire

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Medical scheme body told to give more details on ...
National
2.
Numsa expects steel talks to be a test of state’s ...
National / Labour
3.
SA drug producers urge patients to demand generics
National / Health
4.
Home affairs minister Hlengiwe Mkhize intends to ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.