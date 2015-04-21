Deputy head of prosecutions appears for fraud, perjury

DEPUTY Director of Public Prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba will appear in court on June 10 after her case was postponed in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday.

Ms Jiba was served with a provisional charge sheet at her first court appearance on Tuesday.

The case was postponed for documentary evidence to be disclosed. A trial date is expected to be set when Ms Jiba appears again.

The charges of fraud and perjury relate to the failed attempt to prosecute KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Johan Booysen on charges including racketeering.

The National Prosecuting Authority decided to charge Ms Jiba last year after the High Court in Durban set aside her decision to charge Maj-Gen Booysen.

The High Court found that there was no material that was considered by Ms Jiba on which to rationally authorise the prosecution of Maj-Gen Booysen.

