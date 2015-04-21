DA urges society to help put a stop to violence

THE Democratic Alliance has pleaded with Gauteng residents to respect the Constitution and to commit to social justice on the back of the xenophobic violence that spread to the province late last week after surfacing in KwaZulu-Natal.

At an event on national reconciliation at Constitutional Hill on Tuesday, DA deputy federal chairperson and MP Makashule Gana urged around 800 DA supporters to help address the economic conditions that fuelled anger in SA communities.

Mr Gana said SA had failed to transform society.

He urged society, police and intelligence services to step up the fight against the perpetrators of xenophobic violence.

"Let’s isolate these criminals who are who are doing these acts in our name," said Mr Gana.

"Real transformation is about giving people living in our townships the opportunity to find jobs, to start up their own businesses, and to improve their quality of life," said Mr Gana

"Sadly, that has not happened."

The DA’s Gauteng Provincial Leader MPL John Moodey also addressed the gathering, giving a short but fiery speech on the vandalising of statues of historical figures with connotations to South Africa’s colonial past which led to the removal of Cecil John Rhodes’ statue at the University of Cape Town.

"Vandalising statues will not unburden us of our history. It only provides fuel for the fires of racial nationalists on our left and right. We saw this in Pretoria with Steve Hofmeyr and Julius Malema’s followers clashing," said Mr Moodey.

He also spoke about the inequality of the education and healthcare systems.

Mr Moodey drew comparisons between attacking foreigners and vandalising statues and spoke about the societal circumstances that lead to this behaviour saying, "a lack of opportunity has left an entire generation of young South Africans without hope.

"Our streets are overrun with criminality and our young people are calling foreigners the enemy."