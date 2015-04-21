Broadcasting policy ‘against aims of House’

PARLIAMENT’S policy on broadcasting counteracts its own aims of ensuring fair and transparent reporting of the legislature, the High Court in Cape Town heard on Monday.

This is according to lawyer Steven Budlender, who was arguing for the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef), the Right2Know Campaign, Primedia and the Open Democracy Advice Centre.

Mr Budlender told a full bench of three judges that it was the behaviour of MPs that impugned the dignity of Parliament rather than the media broadcasting their antics.

Sanef and the other applicants are arguing that Parliament’s current broadcast policy is unfair and the images that come out of the legislature are often not a true reflection of events.

This is the latest hearing in court action that began after the state of the nation address in February, when Parliament’s cameras were fixed on speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces’ chairwoman Thandi Modise, failing to capture plain-clothes police entering the chamber — much to the ire of MPs.

It was during this infamous sitting that the State Security Agency used a signal jammer which disrupted cellphone connections within the chamber and prevented journalists from reporting on the session’s events.

"The manipulation of Parliament’s broadcast feed undermines the right of all South Africans to know what is happening in Parliament — good and bad," Mr Budlender said.

The public had a right to see what was happening in the chamber when a session was in sitting, he said. "It is the behaviour of the politicians that brings Parliament into disrepute, not the broadcasting of it. People have the right to see what their MPs are doing and then, if necessary, make up their minds if they want to vote again for them."

Appearing on behalf of Parliament, Jeremy Gauntlett said the National Assembly had the right to protect its dignity and that its policy was one of finding a balance.

"This is not a Jerry Springer show," Mr Gauntlett said. The test is one of reasonableness. Parliament had come to the best decision it could.

Judge Kate Savage asked Mr Gauntlett if focusing on the speaker’s face was reasonable and cited the 1980s state of emergency regulations that aimed to regulate broadcasting of township uprisings.

Mr Gauntlett responded: "If that means this court can second-guess Parliament, then the answer is ‘No’."

In closing, Mr Gauntlett argued that the applicants’ submission be dismissed; or, if the court found in favour of them, that Parliament be given a reasonable time to change its policy.

The presiding judges in the High Court case are Robert Henny, Daniel Dlodlo and Judge Savage.

On the issue of the signal jammer, Donald Jacobs argued that it was a moot point as State Security David Minister Mahlobo had admitted that it was a technical error.