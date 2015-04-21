Army to be deployed in Alexandra

THE military will be deployed in Alexandra to assist police in stopping attacks on foreign nationals, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media in Alexandra following a meeting with local police — also attended by State Security Minister David Mahlobo and Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba — Ms Mapisa-Nqakula said army generals would not tolerate violence, according to a Power FM news report.

She said a Zimbabwean couple was attacked on Monday night in Alexandra. This comes after the killing of Mozambican Emmanuel Sithole on Saturday.

South African Policing Union president Mpho Kwinika told BDlive earlier on Tuesday that the deployment of military would mean that policing had failed.

South African Security Forces Union president Bheki Mvovo said the military should have been deployed a long time ago to support the police.

Fresh xenophobic attacks were on Tuesday reported in Isipingo, south of Durban.

The spokesman for the foreign nationals at the Isipingo camp, Daniel Dunia, told the South African Broadcasting Corporation news that a number of people had tried to return to their homes and businesses but were attacked by violent mobs and had had their possessions taken.

"The problem in the camp is that people are not ready to go back to the community because of what is still happening even today. The locals are going to foreigners’ homes, locking and chasing them out and taking their belongings. They are going to the foreigners’ shops, chasing them out, beating them, and taking their stock. So it is not safe for foreigners to leave the camps and go back to their homes."

On Monday, Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini hosted an imbizo in Durban where he urged his subjects to protect foreign nationals.