A Labour government ‘will boost ties with SA’

WITH the May 7 UK elections around the corner, what are the implications for SA?

Noted anti-apartheid activist and retiring MP Peter Hain believes a change in the status quo, which would see a Labour-led government replacing the Conservative-led coalition, would improve bilateral relations.

Mr Hain believes relations between SA and the UK have cooled and that a "warmer friendship" between the nations would boost trade. He also spoke of how the assassination of (antiapartheid activist and scholar) Ruth First became a "moment of political awakening" for Labour leader Ed Miliband.

"Relations have deteriorated steeply since we (Labour) left power in 2010, evidenced by the cutting of aid and development (funding) by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat government in 2013, whereas under Labour there was a huge programme to combat poverty, HIV/AIDS and malaria, for example," he says.

"If you go back to that decision over the cessation of any aid, despite the legacy of apartheid and the huge problems of poverty … that forms part of that legacy, that decision was not properly discussed with the South African government. It was just unilaterally announced," he says.

"I remember being with then finance minister Pravin Gordhan at the time and it was evident that he had no advance warning that the announcement was coming, there was no proper consultation, there was no proper negotiation and no proper treatment of SA.

"You know, friendships can fall into disrepair and can disappear unless they’re built upon and constantly nurtured and that simply has not happened over the last five years, very sadly, and it’s been to Britain’s cost as well as to SA’s cost," he says.

But why does Mr Hain believe relations would receive a post-election bump if Labour leads the new government?

"I think its because antiapartheid politics and pro-South African values are in the bloodstream of the Labour party. Many of our MPs, of which I’m an example, were pioneers of the British anti-apartheid movement, figures like former Labour leader Neil Kinnock. I can’t stress how much the British trade union movement and Labour have been part of that anti-apartheid struggle," he says.

"Sitting at the cabinet table, as I did for seven years, there were lots of people who I knew as young activists in the anti-apartheid movement, that’s pretty unusual for a British cabinet."

It is a tradition carried on by Mr Miliband who, Mr Hain says, has "spoken very movingly about the first event that propelled him into politics, which was when he learnt of the assassination of First in Maputo in 1982.

"He was a schoolboy and he’d met Ms First because his parents were very involved in radical politics in London, and she’d come to visit his parents. And she’d been to the house, she was a family friend, suddenly to find out she’d been assassinated and why, he’s described that as a real moment of political awakening where his values were chrystalised."

Indicative of just how "cool" the relationship between Pretoria and London has become was the 11th-hour cancellation of President Jacob Zuma’s trip to London for the InnovaBrics summit in October last year.

The Sunday Times reported that Mr Zuma cancelled his trip after being snubbed by Prime Minister David Cameron, who declined to meet him and offered his deputy Nick Clegg and Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond as replacements.

Other senior figures have also been given the cold shoulder. "For example, when Zweli Mkhize came over last year I introduced him to Mr Miliband and shadow foreign secretary Douglas Alexander, but despite being such a senior member of the African National Congress, as its treasurer-general, he was unable to get an audience with government ministers, which I think was wrong," says Mr Hain.

Has SA’s membership of the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) contributed to the cooling relationship?

"SA is looking towards the south and east rather than the north and the west. That’s natural. But because of the historic relationship and common language and history between SA and Britain there’s a natural affinity: there are many British expatriates living in SA, it’s a prime tourist destination for Britons, and there’s a strong trading relationship," he says.