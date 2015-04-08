‘Unfit’ senior NPA officials still at work

THE National Director of Public Prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana and three senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials are at work despite legal processes about their fitness for office.

President Jacob Zuma — the only person who can suspend Mr Nxasana, deputy prosecutions chief Nomgcobo Jiba and Specialised Commercial Crime Unit head Lawrence Mrwebi — has not done so.

This is in stark contrast to other state entities such as Eskom, the Hawks, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and South African Airways where senior officials were suspended before inquiries or legal process began.

The inquiry into Mr Nxasana, chaired by senior counsel Nazeer Cassim, Tuesday appeared bogged down by administrative squabbles, with Justice Minister Michael Masutha disputing a claim by Mr Cassim that the minister had failed to file his submissions.

Two separate legal processes are under way. The first is an inquiry — established by Mr Zuma under the National Prosecuting Authority Act — into the fitness for office of Mr Nxasana. Its terms of reference are to look into Mr Nxasana’s past brushes with the law and allegations of irregular leaks to the media.

The second is an application by the General Council of the Bar, the national advocates body — at the behest of the NPA itself — to have Ms Jiba, Mr Mrwebi and North Gauteng head of public prosecutions Sibongile Mzinyathi struck from the roll.

On Tuesday Presidential spokesman Mac Maharaj would not be drawn on why they are not suspended. There has been no explicit explanation why Mr Nxasana was not suspended, with the Presidency only saying the inquiry "should proceed expeditiously".

Mr Zuma first announced an inquiry and an "intention" to suspend Mr Nxasana in August last year. But the suspension and inquiry were withdrawn after court action by Mr Nxasana. In February this year, Mr Zuma decided to set up an inquiry, but did not suspend Mr Nxasana.

On Ms Jiba and Mr Mrwebi, the Presidency said Mr Zuma had not commissioned the investigation by former Constitutional Court Justice Zak Yacoob — which made damning findings against them.

Reports say that Mr Nxasana wrote to the Presidency asking for the suspension of Ms Jiba, Mr Mrwebi and Mr Mzinyathi, after they were criticised in three court judgments.

Meanwhile, in a detailed affidavit filed at the Pretoria High Court last week, the bar council’s chairman, Jeremy Muller SC, set out reasons why it believed Ms Jiba, Mr Mwrebi and Mr Mzinyathi had breached the NPA’s code of conduct and were not fit and proper to practise as advocates.

Mr Muller described how Ms Jiba and Mr Mwrebi went against the express advice of two different legal teams, and behind the back of one to submit untruthful affidavits and mislead the court. The three could not be reached for comment.

Mr Muller was careful to separate the bar council’s application — based on court records, judgments and information furnished by the NPA — from media reports of political manoeuvrings in the NPA.

The application was not a facet of these developments, he said.

On the Nxasana inquiry, Mr Cassim last week issued a directive saying that Mr Masutha was meant to file submissions by March 27 and had not done so. The directive said the minister had to "do his best" and file his submissions by April 20. It said the inquiry would go ahead on May 11. On Tuesday, Mr Masutha’s spokesman Mthunzi Mhaga said the minister had submitted documents on March 6 and there was "no expectation or directive" of further submissions.

But it is understood there were two deadlines: one for a dossier of relevant documents — due on the 6th — and one for submissions — due on March 27.

Mr Nxasana’s attorney, Busani Mabunda, said on Tuesday his team had not received anything from the minister. Mr Mhaga said the information was handed to the secretary of the inquiry, who then handed it to the evidence leaders.

But Mr Cassim’s directive said he had done away with the evidence leaders as they were unnecessary.