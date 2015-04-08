Retiring Maharaj’s legacy sullied by proximity to Zuma, says opposition

MAC Maharaj’s heroic contribution to the achievement of democracy in SA has been tainted by his role as President Jacob Zuma’s spokesman, opposition parties say.

The Presidency announced on Tuesday that Mr Maharaj, who served on Robben Island with Nelson Mandela, had decided it was "time to slow down a bit" and that he would be retiring at the end of the month.

Deputy director-general in the Department of Communications Harold Maloka has been confirmed as the acting spokesman, starting next month.

The role is arguably the most high-profile spin position in the country.

Economic Freedom Fighters spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said Mr Maharaj’s contribution at the point of his retirement was "sad", despite being "one of the greatest minds the liberation movement has ever recruited".

He said Mr Maharaj, who turns 80 in April, played a role in the "darkest chapter of political leadership in the country that has seen a tradition of using lies to defend corruption in Nkandla and the massacre of workers in Marikana".

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said Mr Maharaj’s resignation "was long overdue because he is old".

Mr Holomisa also said Mr Maharaj’s term as spokesman was "nothing to write home about because he was always denying things. I do not think he convinced anyone that the president was above board."

Democratic Alliance spokeswoman Phumzile van Damme wished Mr Maharaj well on his retirement. "We hope he will get some rest after working very hard to defend a president who has hurtled from crisis to crisis," Ms van Damme said.

Mr Maharaj joined the Presidency in 2011, taking over from Zizi Kodwa, who had been acting in the post for 16 months and who had, in turn, taken over from Vincent Magwenya.