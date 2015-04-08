New laws called into question as politicians enter statues row

AS STUDENTS around the country stage protests against colonial monuments and statues, some observers have highlighted the irony of the government’s move to implement legislation — the Traditional Courts Bill, the Communal Land Policy Bill, and the Khoi, San and Traditional Affairs Bill — that will reintroduce apartheid boundaries.

The issue has been raised by academic Nomboniso Gasa, who has criticised the proposed laws and urged South Africans to speak out against them.

Political parties, meanwhile, have entered the fray over apartheid-and colonial-era statues and monuments, and identified SA’s slow pace of transformation as the cause.

Weighing into the debate precipitated by the #Rhodesmustfall campaign at the University of Cape Town (UCT), the African National Congress (ANC) said that, 20 years into democracy, transformation could no longer be negotiated.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said the defacing and destruction of symbols and statues was a "diversion" from "true transformation".

Though political parties have largely been on the periphery of the heated debate, they spoke out on Tuesday — a month after the UCT campaign gained ground.

The issues raised by students at the university about statues and memorials have since gathered traction in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, where a handful of monuments have either been defaced, struck down or burnt.

Most parties have welcomed the debate that is being carried forward by "ordinary people".

ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said: "The ANC unequivocally supports the calls of students for accelerated action to drive change."

The meaning different people attached to these symbols also had to be debated and South Africans should "find each other, in the absence of emotive racial polarisation, to build and unite around symbols that are an embodiment of the values and ethos of a democratic SA", he said.

DA spokeswoman Phumzile van Damme said that, in the past 21 years, the government’s transformation policies had largely benefited a "connected few".

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) angered the Freedom Front Plus when EFF members allegedly defaced a section of the Paul Kruger monument in Pretoria’s Church Square.

The Freedom Front has since laid a criminal complaint against the EFF.

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the party had called for the removal of statues during its first sitting in Parliament last year.

"Now all the protests are community based. (Action) is at the grass roots and (has) not been directed by the EFF as national leaders."

AfriForum said the situation was causing communities to become "dangerously polarised".