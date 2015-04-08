‘IS teen’ case justifies strict visa laws, says home affairs

THE Department of Home Affairs has been quick to point out that the recent attempt by a teenage girl to leave SA and join the Islamic State (IS) justifies it introducing stricter visa regulations for minors entering and leaving the country.

On Tuesday, the department said recent amendments to the country’s immigration law and the promulgation of new travel regulations — particularly those which stipulate that children under18 years are not allowed to travel alone — would come into effect from June 1. One of the other requirements is that minors have to be accompanied by a relative when travelling, and in possession of an unabridged birth certificate.

Department spokesman Mayihlome Tshwete said the case of the 15-year-old girl who was caught trying to leave SA to join IS may appear extreme, but there are numerous other incidents of children either travelling alone or with suspected traffickers.

"The loopholes in the law are just too wide. We have to tighten them up so that SA is neither a destination or a gateway for human trafficking," Mr Tshwete said.

Mr Tshwete said home affairs officials had to daily deal with children travelling alone or with unrelated adults and then being abandoned once they arrived in SA.

He said the more usual type of child trafficking was when parents got divorced and one left the country, taking the child without the other parent’s permission.

The regulations also mean that those needing travel documents to enter SA have to go in person to the consulate in their country to apply for and collect a visa.

Primedia Crime Line head Yusuf Abramjee, who alerted authorities to the girl’s case at the weekend, said although the visa issue was difficult, a lot depended on officials who manned the country’s entry and exit and points.

"The airlines say they check, but the fact of the matter is that they don’t. How can a minor, such as this girl, go to the airport and buy a boarding pass and then get onto the aircraft before the authorities found her?" he asked.

Mr Tshwete, however, said current laws did not give the department’s officials powers to stop anyone from boarding an aircraft.