Showdown looms between Cape ‘invaders’ and Denel

RESIDENTS occupying a piece of land in Khayelitsha belonging to state-owned arms manufacturer, Denel, say they will remain on the site as they have nowhere else to go.

Amid fears of large scale land invasions across Cape Town this week, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday led a group of about 100 residents who occupied a piece of land in Khayelitsha on the outskirts of Cape Town. Earlier on Tuesday, the police failed in their attempts to remove the occupants, some of whom started to set bushes alight to create more space to build their shacks on the privately owned property.

The EFF on Monday called on all homeless people to identify open and unoccupied land and "engage on the struggle to restore their land". The initial threats of land invasions were allegedly made by the EFF and the controversial Khayelitsha-based lobby group Ses’Khona last week.

The EFF chose to lead the land invasions as from Monday, April 6, because it is recognised historically as the day Jan van Riebeeck arrived in SA. The EFF says the arrival of Van Riebeeck in 1652 marked "the beginning of European destruction in the continent" and April 6 is "an important reminder of land theft and dispossession by Europeans".

According to the City of Cape Town, there were two sites which were affected in Khayelitsha on Monday, including the piece of land belonging to Denel which remains illegally occupied. The other site belonged to the city and has since been cleared of all the pegs which were planted on Monday. Richard Bosman, Cape Town’s executive director for safety and security, said on Tuesday that the city will assist Denel to clear the site and remove any structures and pegs. The state-owned company said it is in the process of applying for an eviction order against the illegal occupants of the land.

On Tuesday afternoon, the occupants appeared to be scrambling for space as they continued to demarcate the piece of land, with some starting to construct makeshift shelters using plastic, cardboard and zinc sheets.

"We have nowhere to go...we are happy the EFF and Malema are supporting us," said Elizabeth Damba, one of the occupants. She said she cannot afford to pay rent as she is unemployed.

"There is a lot of open land here in Khayelitsha and I don’t understand why people should suffer and be homeless...government should help us," Ms Damba said.

Another occupant, Tom Zwane said "people are prepared to fight to remain on the land".

"We have suffered enough...we need decent places to live...this government does not care about us so we have to take things into our own hands".

EFF Western Cape leader Nazier Paulsen, who is also a member of the provincial legislature, said the party will oppose any court challenge to stop the occupation.

"The people have called us to assist. These are homeless people who have nowhere to go, so we will instruct our lawyers to oppose any court challenge by any company or the city," Mr Paulsen said.

"There will be no eviction until an alternative piece of land to accommodate these people is identified...the people are doing what is right. They are taking back what belongs to them...we will support them," Mr Paulsen said.

Denel spokeswoman Vuyelwa Qinga said the company "condemns the illegal occupation of the land or any acts that seek to undermine the laws of the country. We will approach the courts and the law will have to take its course".

She said the piece of land in Khayelitsha now under illegal occupation, was previously used for the company’s operations.

"The land has since been rehabilitated...there are options to use it for other things, but at this point we no longer use it for operations".

The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape said on Monday that it had referred Mr Paulsen’s conduct to the Western Cape Legislature’s Conduct Committee for investigation. DA Western Cape leader Ivan Meyer said he had also written to Western Cape Speaker, Shana Fernandez, for her to consider action against the EFF leader in the legislature.

"The occupation of private land, by EFF members and supporters, is nothing short of political grandstanding of a criminal bent," said Mr Meyer.