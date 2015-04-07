Presidency expected to announce new spokesperson

THE presidency is expected to announce a new spokesperson that will start duties in May.

Four independent sources within the government told BDlive on Tuesday that President Jacob Zuma’s longstanding spokesman Mac Maharaj would retire.

Harold Maloka, the deputy director-general of the Government Communication and Information System, has been mentioned as Mr Maharaj’s replacement.

The candidate is expected to be a good orator who understands how government works and is good at explaining things.

This is not an easy job, especially since Mr Zuma’s presidency has been tumultuous and marked by scandals since his first election in 2009.

In 2010 he fathered a child out of wedlock.

In 2013, the Guptas — the wealthy family with close ties to Mr Zuma — landed a private aircraft full of wedding guests at Waterkloof military airbase in Pretoria.

The Guptas used Mr Zuma’s name to gain access to the national security key point, a government probe found.

In 2014, Public Protector Thuli Madonsela found that Mr Zuma violated the executive ethics code by failing to protect the state’s resources in the R246m "security upgrades" at his private home in Nkandla in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The matter relating to the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision in 2009 to drop corruption charges against Mr Zuma is currently before the court.

If confirmed, Mr Maloka would become Mr Zuma’s fourth spokesperson since 2009.

Mr Maharaj, who turns 80 in April, joined the Presidency in 2011, taking over from current African National Congress spokesman Zizi Kodwa.

Mr Kodwa, who said on Tuesday that he was unaware of changes in the Presidency, had been acting in the post for 16 months.

He took over from Vincent Magwenya, who had also been appointed in an acting capacity in July 2009 — almost three months after the general elections.

On Tuesday, both Mr Maharaj and Mr Maloka could not be reached for comment.