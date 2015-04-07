Premier warns against illegal land occupation in Gauteng

GAUTENG Premier David Makhura bore his teeth at the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday, saying the provincial government would not tolerate the invasion of land in the province.

This comes as state arms manufacturer Denel said on Monday that it would seek an urgent eviction order against a group of about 100 residents, led by the EFF, who occupied the company’s land in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. The EFF has vowed to oppose any court challenge to stop the occupation of the land.

The party on Monday called on all homeless people to identify open and unoccupied land and "engage on the struggle to restore their land".

The party chose to lead the land invasions as from April 6 because it is recognised historically as the day Jan Van Riebeeck arrived in SA.

The EFF said the arrival of Van Riebeeck in 1652 marked "the beginning of European destruction in the continent" and April 6 is "an important reminder of land theft and dispossession by Europeans".

Last year during the party’s first elective conference, EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema called on the party’s members and supporters to identify unused land around the country to occupy, as "government has failed to give the people of South Africa good housing".

The impasse between the EFF and government leaders in Gauteng over land is not new. The party invaded land in Tembisa and Kroonstad earlier this year and supporters of Mr Malema invaded land in Nellmapius in Pretoria and named the informal settlement they started "Malemaville".

During the launch of Gauteng’s "mega projects" housing initiative at the Gordon Institute of Business Science in Johannesburg, Mr Makhura said the provincial government was "totally opposed to illegal occupation" and warned anyone intending to occupy land that law enforcement in the province would be equal to the task of restoring order.

"We need every bit of land to develop human settlements. Land is not a luxury in this province. It is a rare commodity for food production. Illegally taking this land and building shacks will be met equally by the provincial government. Even developers know when you want land you must accommodate low-income development in your projects," Mr Makhura said.

He said the provincial government was changing its model for the construction of human settlements in the province, to include areas for agricultural development, government offices, and retail and light industries in every human settlement.

"We have been on full alert across the province. Not only specific areas, but across the province since the EFF started in Tshwane. We work closely with law enforcement and everywhere there has been an invasion we have ensured it has been quickly stopped," he said.

The Gauteng government has formalised 89 of its 408 informal settlements in the past five years, according to data compiled by the province’s department of human settlements.

The housing demand backlog in Gauteng province stands at 687,015. The number of informal settlements in the province dropped from 398 in 2005 to 389 in 2009, but quickly rose to 408.

Cape invasions

According to the City of Cape Town, there were two sites which were affected in Khayelitsha on Monday, including the piece of land belonging to Denel.

The other site belonged to the city and has since been cleared of all the pegs which were planted on Monday. Richard Bosman, Cape Town’s executive director for safety and security, said on Tuesday that the city had reported the illegal occupations to the police. He said the city will assist Denel to clear the site and remove any structures and pegs.

With Bekezela Phakathi