IT WILL take almost a week to remove the lime green paint used to deface the Paul Kruger statue and two of its burgher sentries in Pretoria’s Church Square.

On Sunday afternoon, six youngsters apparently wearing red shirts threw the paint on two of the four burgher sentries‚ with Paul Kruger’s statue sustaining several blobs of the paint. This came just more than a week after the African National Congress (ANC) Youth League called for the removal of the statue.

It is still unclear who the culprits are but police are studying CCTV footage handed over by the Tshwane metro police this morning. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) initially admitted responsibility for the assault but later retracted their admission of guilt.

The party has called for the removal of all colonial and apartheid symbols in the city.

The cleaning of the monument started at noon on Tuesday under tight security from the Tshwane metro police‚ with scores of people watching as historical building restoration specialists used a high-pressure water pump to blast off the paint.

According to Eben Meets‚ a structural conservation specialist leading the restoration‚ it will take about four days to completely remove the bright paint at the cost of almost R40,000.

He said they used water as chemicals were not necessary to remove the paint from the bronze statues. He said this was also to best preserve the monument and the environment.

"I have inspected all of the surface areas and the paint is coming off with water. It may take a little bit longer but at least there is no further cost to the environment‚" he said.

The paint is being blasted off the sentinels by a pump that is under 80 bars of pressure‚ 20 times more than that in car tyres.

Tshwane municipality spokesman Lebogang Matjie said the costs were covered by the National Heritage Foundation.

"Ours is to make sure nothing happens to the monument. Their mandate is to preserve and restore damaged monuments and artefacts but we are collaborating with the agency to ensure security during the restoration‚" she said.

Ms Matjie said the mayor‚ Kgosientso Ramokgopa‚ was currently travelling abroad but had expressed his concern about the defacing of the statue.

"He wants the public consultation process on the statue’s future to start as soon as he returns in a week’s time‚" she said.

Security has been tightened around other historic structures such as the Voortrekker Monument‚ City Hall‚ Union Buildings and Freedom Park.

Police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property but no one has been arrested yet. Members of the public have also handed still pictures of the culprits to police.

‘Mauled’ monuments

In March, University of Cape Town students threw faeces at the statue of Cecil John Rhodes on the campus. The university's senate later voted 181-1 to remove the statue, which has since been surrounded by plywood boards. The senate's recommendations to have it removed and handed over to heritage officials are under discussion by UCT's council this week.

At the weekend, a statue called "The Swordsman of the Nation" appeared, inexplicably, on Lion's Head in Cape Town. The piece, which one Twitter user described as looking like a "Mini-Me of Zuma in Brett Murray's controversial painting The Spear, had been destroyed by Monday morning.

Three men, believed to be EFF members, "necklaced" the Anglo Boer War memorial in Uitenhage's Market Square last week. The memorial, which depicts an old South African soldier, was erected in memory of volunteers from Uitenhage district during the war that lasted from 1899 to 1902. No arrests have been made.

In Durban, King George V was spared the faeces but a statue of him was splattered with white paint and plastered with placards demanding an end to white privilege at the University of KwaZulu-Natal towards the end of last month. A representative of the South African Students Congress said the defacing would continue until the statue was removed.

A group of about 30 suspected EFF members dismantled the Horse Memorial in Port Elizabeth on Sunday. Police were quick to respond but only arrived at the scene after the statue, which was erected in memory of animals which died during the Boer War was damaged. No arrests have been made. An EFF spokesman claims responsibility for the attack, saying "the toppling of colonial statues is part of EFF's rejection of the economic system that has been imposed on us by foreigner settlers". One arrest was made but the man was later released.

A statue of King George's grandmother, Queen Victoria, also got some unwanted attention in Port Elizabeth when Khoi leaders demand the removal of the statue of her that is located in front of the city's Main Library. The Khoi leaders, who want it replaced by one of their forgotten chiefs David Stuurman, say they blame the British monarch for Stuurman being sent to Australia. Five years ago, the words "Goduka Europe", which translates loosely in a local dialect as "Go back to Europe" were painted on the plinth of the statue a day after President Jacob Zuma slammed the UK media for viewing Africans as "barbaric".

With Barry McCallum

RDM Newswire