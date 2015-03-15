Ekurhuleni moves to plastic manhole covers

EKURHULENI Municipality has replaced metal manhole covers with bright orange plastic covers to prevent their theft, it said on Sunday.

"The new plastic covers do not have the monetary value that the metal thieves are looking for and we believe it is a ground breaking intervention to put an end to this malicious crime," said spokesman Themba Gadebe.

"Of great value to the residents is the reduction of the risk of falling into the manholes."

The new covers would also help decrease the number of overflowing sewers which were mainly caused by foreign objects being thrown into the open manholes.

A task team had been set up to visit scrap yards across Ekurhuleni in search of any cast iron manhole covers and other municipal-owned property traded for money.

A charge of theft would be opened against scrap yard owners found in possession of council-owned items.

Sapa