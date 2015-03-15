Collins Chabane killed in car crash

MINISTER of Public Service and Administration Collins Chabane and two body guards were killed instantly when a truck did a U-turn in front of their car on the N1 in Polokwane, ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa told Eye Witness News on Sunday.

“It happened in the early hours of this [Sunday] morning, around 1.00am on the N1 Polokwane. He died instantly with his two protectors,” national spokesman Zizi Kodwa told the broadcaster.

“Apparently the truck made a U-turn as they were driving and they collided with the truck.”

Mr Kodwa said Chabane was one of the “most committed cadres” of the ANC’s struggle movement.

Mr Chabane was an all-rounder who was good in sport as well as a good lawyer.

“[He was] very disciplined, very dedicated in terms of his work, very focused.”

“He played an important role in the development of the ANC constitution and equally played a role in the development of South Africa’s constitution.”

“He followed and understood our principle... we are serving the people, not us,” Mr Kodwa told the broadcaster.

President Jacob Zuma was shocked by Chabane’s death.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by this untimely death of an outstanding cadre of our liberation struggle and a competent, accomplished and dependable member of my Cabinet,” said Mr Zuma.

“This is a huge loss to government and the country as a whole.”

