SA has more to offer than bad news

THE mugging of SABC reporter Vuyo Mvoko during a live television broadcast made news in the UK, unsurprisingly, as does all the bad news about SA.

The news also brought into sharp focus the task facing new Brand SA country officer Pumela Salela.

Ms Salela was chief director for economic policy development and planning at the Department of Economic Development.

She completed her MBA cum laude in England through a Nelson Mandela Scholarship and is chairwoman of the alumni association. She has worked at the World Bank and the Department of Trade and Industry, and won a Rockefeller Foundation global fellowship on social innovation.

She sat down with Business Day this week, just a few days after her arrival in London, and was in no doubt about the myriad challenges that lie ahead.

"I’ve only been here a few days and I wrote some things down after a few meetings and engagements. I heard that, here in the UK, ‘news from SA travels faster to London than in SA itself’. Another one was that ‘SA is filled with myths and was overly pessimistic’. That ‘South Africans are their own worst enemies’, that ‘South Africans in the UK are inward-focused without a bigger vision for SA’ and ‘some are at pains to try and stop the British from investing in SA’."

Of the between 500,000 and 550,000 South Africans living in the UK, there is a small but vocal number who have nothing but negative things to say about their homeland. This, says Ms Salela, "is a sad situation, if what I’m hearing is true".

"If we treat ourselves as family, each family will have its own issues but at the end of the day you share ancestry, bloodlines, identity. We have to ignite the passion and patriotism in each of us.

"The fact that South Africans talk a lot about their country is because they are passionate about their country. That passion just needs to be channelled in a direction that is going to take SA forward."

Asked what she thought SA’s brand was in the UK, and what she would like to see it become, Ms Salela says: "I think we cannot describe SA’s brand without referring to the past. The fact that we are country that is resilient and that has been able to overcome different shocks … in terms of what we had to go through, such as apartheid, and the spirit of reconciliation."

This, she says, also played into Brand SA’s slogan: "Inspiring new ways". Ms Salela rattles off a potted history of the rainbow nation: "Our peaceful negotiation to (usher in) democracy"; "our electoral system, IEC (Electoral Commission of SA) officers are being used to train others on the continent".

"Our constitution is an example to many countries"; "the diversity of the people in SA"; and "located in Africa yet globally competitive".

But our past glories do not make today’s headlines. And today’s headlines shape perceptions and inform investment decisions.

Today's headlines, in the UK, are about Mr Mvoko, power blackouts, parliamentary scuffles; Senzo Meyiwa’s murder, Anni Dewani’s murder, Reeva Steenkamp’s murder; and the shadow of Marikana.

How does Ms Salela intend to shape that narrative? "(Through) openness about the challenges we’re facing (but) still riding on the resilience of the country that we have."

She says SA’s flag is one of the most recognised in the world.

"That tells you something about what we carry. We must have done something right. The world looks up to us and we keep saying ‘no, no, don’t look at us’," she says.

"So what we need to do is make sure that we showcase to the world our social capital, our intellectual capital, our cultural capital — South African culture and artists are known the world over — and showcase our business and financial capital.

"In terms of financial services, SA is one of the best in the world."

The message she will carry to investors is that, yes there are problems, but there are also opportunities in several sectors.

The sectors include the processing of minerals (beneficiation); investment in special economic zones; infrastructure development; oil and gas; business process outsourcing; the oceans economy; and education and skills development.

Research carried out for Brand SA last year showed that people in the UK ranked SA 35th out of 50 countries in a national brand index, which uses the following pillars to measure a country’s reputation: governance; tourism; investment; immigration; exports; people; and culture.

The UK was ranked third out of 50 countries by South Africans.