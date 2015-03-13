National

Oscar’s lawyers to contest state appeal

13 March 2015 - 12:53 Agency Staff
Oscar Pistorius in court on the second day of his murder trial in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. Picture: REUTERS
LAWYERS for paralympian Oscar Pistorius will on Friday appeal the court decision allowing the state to appeal his culpable homicide conviction.

Judge Thokozile Masipa granted the state’s application to appeal Pistorius’s culpable homicide conviction, but dismissed its application to appeal his five-year jail sentence.

The state wants him to be convicted on the more serious charge of murder.

In September, Pistorius was convicted of culpable homicide for shooting dead his model and law-graduate girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

He fired four shots through the locked door of the toilet in his Pretoria home on Valentine’s Day 2013, apparently thinking she was an intruder. He was jailed for five years.

