No Dramat resignation, says police ministry

13 March 2015 - 10:34 Staff Writer

SUSPENDED Hawks boss Anwa Dramat has not resigned, an official said on Friday.

"In a letter in December (Lt-Gen Dramat)... indicated that he would want a meeting (with Police Minister Nathi Nhleko) and would want to discuss his possible resignation," the minister's spokesman Musa Zondi said.

"This is not something new. At the moment the minister and (Lt-Gen Dramat's) lawyers are still discussing the matter."

It was reported on Friday morning that Lt-Gen Dramat had resigned.

On February 10 Mr Zondi said Lt-Gen Dramat had been placed on leave following an agreement he reached with Mr Nhleko.

On February 6 Judge Bill Prinsloo in the High Court in Pretoria ruled that his January 23 order allowing Lt-Gen Dramat to return to work remained in effect, irrespective of any other appeal that may be brought.

Judge Prinsloo also ruled that Mr Nhleko's decision to appoint Maj-Gen Berning Ntlemeza as acting national Hawks head was unlawful and invalid.

Lt-Gen Dramat was suspended on December 23, pending a probe into his alleged involvement in the illegal rendition of four Zimbabweans in November 2010.

Sapa

