MPs to quiz SARS head on ‘secret unit’

AFTER months of ructions in the top management levels of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), commissioner Tom Moyane is to brief Parliament.

But first he will appear before the joint standing committee on intelligence to answer questions on the existence of an alleged "covert unit" at SARS, and will brief the portfolio committee on finance later.

The covert unit has been at the centre of the turmoil at SARS after media reports said it had spied on President Jacob Zuma and had run a brothel.

A report on it by a panel chaired by Muzi Sikhakhane, an advocate, was used to discipline and suspend senior SARS officials including its deputy commissioner, Ivan Pillay; head of strategic planning and risk Peter Richer; and Mr Pillay’s adviser, Yolisa Pikie.

A letter to Mr Moyane from intelligence committee chairwoman Connie September invites him to brief the committee on the "allegations of established intelligence capabilities" at SARS next week. Briefings to the committee are closed.

The nature of the unit and whether its establishment and actions were illegal remain disputed by parties at SARS.

The Sikhakhane panel found the establishment of the unit was unlawful. It found "prima facie evidence" the unit might have abused its powers and resources; that its existence had the "real possibility" of undermining the work of agencies investigating organised crime and the collection of intelligence; and "prima facie evidence" suggesting the work of the unit might have included "rogue behaviour". The panel recommended that a judicial commission of inquiry — which could subpoena witnesses — be established to investigate further.

It did not make findings on whether Mr Zuma was spied on or if the unit ran a brothel. Late last year Mr Moyane announced that the unit had been disbanded and its staffers had been shifted into other functions at SARS. On Thursday SARS said it would not comment on Mr Moyane’s parliamentary briefings.

Disciplinary proceedings against Mr Pillay, Mr Richer and Mr Pikie have not yet been concluded. Judge Frank Kroon has been appointed by Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene to head a committee to "review" the events at SARS, but the rest of the panel has not yet been appointed.