McBride told he faces suspension

13 March 2015 - 07:54 Paul Vecchiatto

INDEPENDENT Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride was last night told he is going to be suspended, his spokesman, Moses Dlamini, confirmed.

Mr McBride was served a notice of the intention to suspend him by Police Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko. Mr Dlamini said Ipid would go to court on Friday to get the notice set aside on the grounds of constitutionality.

Mr Dlamini did not give the reasons for the notice of suspension from Mr Nhleko but it is understood it relates to the suspension of Hawks head Anwa Dramat and its Gauteng head, Shadrack Sibiya.

