McBride ‘should not have to justify why he should not be suspended’

THE head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) should not have to justify why he should not be suspended to the minister, the High Court heard on Friday.

Ipid executive director Robert McBride is seeking an urgent interdict to prevent his suspension by Police Minister Nathi Nhleko, after he was notified on Wednesday that the minister intended to place him on "cautionary suspension".

The notice follows and is linked to the suspensions of national Hawks head Anwa Dramat and Hawks Gauteng head Shadrack Sibiya on the grounds that they were implicated in unlawful renditions, despite an Ipid report that had cleared them. Both the suspensions have been set aside as unlawful by the courts.

Mr McBride — ultimately responsible for the report — has now come into the firing line because the final report differed to an earlier version, which had implicated the two Hawks heads.

In court, his counsel, Steven Budlender, said if Mr McBride was suspended, he would be replaced by someone in an acting capacity, who would be "hand-selected" by the minister.

The dispute involving the Hawks was "an issue of considerable national importance". As the dispute played out — "whoever is right" — the person in charge of Ipid should not be someone hand-picked by the minister, said Mr Budlender.

But the minister’s counsel, William Mokhari SC, said Mr McBride had come to court over something that had not even happened. He said Mr Nhleko had not taken a decision one way or another.

Mr Mokhari said to get an urgent interim interdict, Mr McBride would have to show that he would suffer irreparable harm should the interdict not be granted. Nor was there any right, at this stage, that had been breached or even that there was imminent threat to, he said — another requirement for an urgent interim interdict.

But Mr Budlender said the process itself, which was already under way, was both harmful and unlawful.

Ipid had been singled out by the constitution as an independent institution. Its job was to hold the police — for whom the minister bears political responsibility — to account, he said.

The fact that the minister required Mr McBride to go "cap in hand" to justify why he should not be suspended was harmful, said Mr Budlender.

Even if the minister decided not to suspend him, it was harmful that Mr McBride should know that he is "beholden" to the minister for his job, he said.

"The harm has already happened; and it is ongoing," said Mr Budlender, adding that the right Mr McBride sought to vindicate, even at this early stage, was the right "to be independent".

Judge Hans Fabricius said he would give an order on Wednesday.