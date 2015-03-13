McBride seeks to set aside his suspension

INDEPENDENT Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) executive director Robert McBride will seek an interdict against Police Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko in the high court on Friday in a bid to have his suspension set aside, citing political interference in the criminal justice system.

In court papers he said his suspension would be unlawful, unconstitutional and undermine the independence of Ipid.

Mr McBride is the latest high profile suspension in a state agency. He was last night told he is going to be suspended, his spokesman Moses Dlamini confirmed. Mr McBride was served a notice of the intention to suspend him by Police Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko.

The suspension relates to the suspension s in December of Hawks head Lieutenant-General Anwa Dramat and the investigative unit’s Gauteng head Major-General Shadrack Sibiya.

Lt-Gen Dramat and Maj-Gen Sibiya’s suspensions were related to the unlawful repatriation of Zimbabweans to that country. Both suspensions were challenged in court and Lt-Gen Dramat’s was overturned.

Mr McBride was dragged into that dispute when it emerged that there were contradictory Ipid reports implicating Lt-Gen Dramat and Maj-Gen Sibiya and then recommending "no charges" in a later report.

Although the preliminary draft of the report suggested Lt-Gen Dramat and Maj-Gen Sibiya were involved and recommended they be criminally charged with kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice, the provisional findings were unsustainable on the evidence, Mr McBride said and therefore not included in the final report.

In his affidavit Mr McBride said his suspension "is a clear stratagem to undermine and suppress" the final report.

He said in his application that should he be suspended it would have "immediate deleterious consequences for the effective functioning of Ipid".

"This is especially so in the current political climate and given the extent of ministerial interference in the independent institutions in the criminal justice sector."

He said an acting executive director would likely be appointed should he be removed and this " would fundamentally undermine the effective functioning of the institution s".

He argues that the minister does not have the power to suspend him as this would contravene the independence of the body as enshrined under the Constitution. The minister was motivated by ulterior purpose and bad faith and his decision was irrational and unreasonable, Mr McBride asserts.

He also says the notice sent to him on Wednesday did not specify the legal basis for the suspension.

With Franny Rabkin and Paul Vecchiatto