Judiciary’s gender imbalance set to persist

DESPITE adding more candidates to the short list of those to be interviewed for appointment as judges in April, the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC’s) final list still has only four women candidates, out of a total of 23.

The latest short list signifies that the strong statements and concerted efforts by the JSC and concerned legal bodies to get more women candidates to come forward for judicial appointment have not been successful.

Despite a constitutional injunction that the bench should broadly reflect SA’s population in terms of race and gender, SA’s judiciary remains about 66% male.

JSC spokesman Dumisa Ntsebeza SC said the JSC could only short-list those who had been nominated.

"We did not get the nominations (of women)," he said.

Mr Ntsebeza said advocates’ briefing patterns — which reflect continuing discrimination in favour of white men — have meant the pool from which women judges can be drawn has "dried up".

"That pool needs to be rebuilt," he said.

Of the seven candidates for two vacancies on the Supreme Court of Appeal, there is only one female candidate: Western Cape High Court Judge Nambitha Dambuza.

Other candidates are Western Cape High Court Judge Nathan Erasmus, KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge Trevor Gorven, Eastern Cape High Court Judge David van Zyl and Gauteng High Court judges Pieter Meyer, Rami Mathopo and Dimpheletse Moshidi.

Judge Erasmus and Judge Moshidi were not on the original short list that was released last week. They were added after "consultation with the chief justice", according to a press statement from the JSC on Tuesday.

Western Cape High Court Judge Shehnaz Meer has been nominated as judge president of the Land Claims Court, a position she has held in an acting capacity for some time. She is up against Pretoria High Court Judge Elias Matojane.

Pretoria High Court Judge Thokozile Masipa — famous for presiding over Oscar Pistorius’s murder trial — is the only woman candidate out of the seven to be interviewed for judge president of the Limpopo High Court.

Her name was one of those that were added to the short list following consultation with the chief justice.

KwaZulu-Natal Deputy Judge President Achmat Jappie is the only candidate for the position of judge president of the province’s division, following the early retirement of former judge president Chiman Patel.

The other female candidate is Eastern Cape advocate Wabo Msizi, who will be interviewed for one of the two vacancies in the Eastern Cape division.