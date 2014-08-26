Report reveals policing flaws in Khayelitsha

THE South African Police Service (SAPS), has promised to improve policing in Khayelitsha after the release of a scathing report which found, among other things, that policing in the area happened by chance and luck and was not based on police intelligence.

The Khayelitsha commission of inquiry, established by Premier Helen Zille two years ago after complaints by the Social Justice Coalition, released its report on Monday.

The commissioners, former Constitutional Court judge Kate O’Regan and advocate Vusi Pikoli, found that there was a breakdown in relations between the community and the SAPS.

Khayelitsha cluster commander Maj-Gen Johan Brand said after the release of the report that the police were already implementing some of its recommendations.

"The recommendations are very practical. The thing is, we have already started implementing (some of the recommendations) specifically with partnership policing.

"I am very confident that policing will improve. We also need to stress that the report mentions the very diligent cops working in Khayelitsha and to them I take my hat off because it is hard to work in this area."

Residents of the sprawling and poverty-stricken township on the outskirts of Cape Town complained two years ago that the lack of effective policing in the area had given rise to vigilante groups.

The commission’s work, which began earlier this year, was delayed for more than a year when former police minister Nathi Mthethwa went to court in order to prevent the Democratic Alliance-led provincial government from exercising oversight on the police, which falls under the national government.

Reading a summary of the 580-page report to a packed community hall on Monday, Adv Pikoli said the commission had concluded that Khayelitsha was a particularly difficult area to police.

He said that the commission had identified serious overlapping inefficiencies in Khayelitsha’s policing. The police did not appear to conduct regular patrols, they did not answer telephones reliably and detectives were overburdened with work.

The inquiry also found that Khayelitsha was underresourced in terms of police staff. It said the SAPS’s " theoretical human resources requirement" was flawed, "appears to display a systematic bias against poor areas, particularly those inhabited by African and coloured people", and should be reviewed immediately. It recommended that an oversight and monitoring team be established to ensure that inefficiencies identified at Khayelitsha’s three police stations are eradicated.

Further, each police station should adopt a community policing commitment in consultation with members of the community and the procedures by which complaints against members of the SAPS are dealt with by both the police and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate should be reviewed.

Ms Zille received the report on Monday and said she would pass it on to Police Minister Nathi Nhleko for further engagement. She welcomed the report, saying that it would help increase safety and improve policing across the province — and the rest of the country in the future.

She said she would be making an announcement in the coming days about the creation of a provincial police ombudsman.

