COMPANY COMMENT: Fountainhead; Gold Fields

REDEFINE Properties’ quest to gain control of Fountainhead Property Trust ended in anticlimactic fashion on Friday after nearly two years of trying to acquire the trust and its portfolio.

Fountainhead’s unitholders will probably be the happier. The trust owns a desirable portfolio of retail assets valued at about R12bn and agreed last month to sell the lot to Redefine. In terms of the deal, unitholders were to exchange 100 Fountainhead units for 82 Redefine shares, but the offer fell about four percentage points short of the required 75% consent from Fountainhead unitholders at a general meeting on Friday.

Redefine looks to have made a misstep in a period that saw much consolidation in listed property in SA. Catalyst Fund Managers’ Paul Duncan says it might have succeeded in taking over Fountainhead had the price offered been better and offered earlier in the process.

In Catalyst’s view, the swap ratio Redefine was offering would have led to a material dilution in net tangible asset value for Fountainhead unitholders. "This is because Redefine has a large intangible asset on its balance sheet," Mr Duncan says. "As a result of trading at a larger premium to net tangible asset value, and based on our forecasts, the implied yield on assets (of Redefine) is significantly lower than the implied yield on assets of Fountainhead.

"We believe that on the open market the fair yield paid for Fountainhead assets should be lower than that paid for Redefines assets."

GOLD Fields is still grappling with the best way to mine its South Deep mine — about eight years after buying it. SA’s largest unmined gold resource was once owned by the Brett Kebble-led Western Areas and Barrick Gold.

South Deep has wide seams of gold suited to mechanised mining but was exploited in the conventional, labour-intensive manner in its early years. Placer Dome, a Canadian mining company, bought a 50% stake from Kebble’s JCI, but battled to get the project on track and eventually sold to Barrick. The cash-strapped partnerships and wrangling over the mine meant Gold Fields picked up an asset that needed a hefty capital injection and fresh plans to extract the gold optimally.

Its plans to mine South Deep have been through a number of iterations, the latest being a review of the way the ore body is presented for safe, bulk mining. Gold Fields is deploying a method called destress mining, which reduces the stress on the ore body to that equivalent of 1km below the surface rather than the enormous pressures and dangers presented by the 3km-deep deposit. It has called in experts to run trials of two methods to replace time-consuming and costly destress mining.

Gold Fields has assured the market it is still on track for production of up to 700,000oz by end-2017, but the market will be watching closely for any signs of slippage

