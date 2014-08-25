Village developments surprise minister

SMALL Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says a new city is rising in the dusty village of Moruleng in the Rustenburg platinum belt that "everybody will be proud of". But she reserved subtle criticism for the apparent lack of support from local and provincial government in North West.

Speaking on Friday at the launch of a multi-million rand small business funding agreement between Moruleng’s Bakgatla ba Kgafela tribe and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF), Ms Zulu said she had not expected to find a R300m shopping mall and productive factories in a rural area.

NEF executive Setlakalane Molepo said funds the Bakgatla ba Kgafela set aside in the small business development fund would be matched one and a half times by the NEF.

The agreement comes soon after Siyaya TV, of which the Bakgatla ba Kgafela are a shareholder, secured a R1bn six-year deal for rights to broadcast South African Football Association matches.

Evidence of growth in towns that have benefited from mining, like Moruleng and Phokeng, which fall under the Bafokeng nation, has been the driving force behind demands in neighbouring communities for proceeds from mining activities on ancestral land.

But the Bakgatla ba Kgafela do not seem to have cordial relations with local and provincial authorities. North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, MECs and the mayor of the Kgetleng municipality sent representatives to the event, drawing subtle criticism from the speakers.

The dual layers of governance in traditional mining communities which have the resources to fund their own development have often led to squabbles over shared responsibilities for local development. Ms Zulu said she was not aware of the politics behind the apparent tensions and was " not interested".

Kgosi Nyalala Pilane said the community had taken a position that it would sustain itself to develop the Moruleng City.

"We are doing that to inspire other communities around the country, because if all communities did what we are doing then South Africa will go far," Kgosi Pilane said.

The Bakgatla ba Kgafela Masterplan, adopted last year, envisages new housing, flats, town houses, a public-private hospital, a civic centre, an eco-estate, a golf estate, a public library, hotels and schools.