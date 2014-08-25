Officials suspended as Hawks probe housing ‘fraud’

THE Hawks are investigating provincial department of human settlements officials and two contractors for allegedly defrauding the department of millions of rand in the Eastern Cape.

Nine officials, including a district director, have been suspended for allegedly conniving with contractors by approving improperly built houses valued at R36m. Two companies are also being probed.

Hawks spokesman Paul Ramaloko said: "We cannot give details so far, but we are investigating a case of fraud and corruption ."

The Eastern Cape’s human settlements department embarked on an investigation which so far has revealed maladministration, fraud and corruption. In the 2014-15 financial year alone, the department will spend R209m fixing 2,721 defective houses. Between 2009 and March this year, 21,573 defective houses have been fixed in the province.

"We can confirm that there are investigations on allegations of fraud and corruption against our employees and two contractors," said department spokesman Lwandile Sicwetsha.

He said there were nine cases under investigation, including four in the OR Tambo region.

OR Tambo district manager Olona Njopini and her three project managers were served with letters of suspension last year.

The four officials allegedly colluded with a housing contractor, Clifford Mkhombo of Mintirho Business Enterprise, to process claims worth R3m for work not done.