ANC’s ‘attacks an attempt to interfere’ with office of public protector

PUBLIC Protector Thuli Madonsela said on Monday that "extraordinary and unwarranted attacks" on her by the African National Congress (ANC) were an attempt to interfere with the functioning of her office.

After the details of a letter to President Jacob Zuma — giving him two weeks to say why he should not pay back a portion of the money spent on his Nkandla homestead — the ANC said she had preempted the findings of Parliament.

She also referred to statements by the "office of (the ANC’s) chief whip in Parliament, one of its alliance partners and the leader of its women’s league".

Ms Madonsela said she believed that her "exhaustion of the process to its ultimate conclusion" actually supported democracy.

She was therefore unclear how her letter to Mr Zuma undermined Parliament "or what exactly the letter has taken away from Parliament".

Instead she considered her letter "to be enriching the parliamentary process by ensuring that Parliament has a response to evaluate".

"Nowhere in the letter does she tell Parliament what to do," said the statement.

She also did not ask the president to submit comments to her but "specifically asks the president to comply with the law and report to Parliament".

Ms Madonsela also disputed that she had conducted her work through the media.

"She has been advised confidentially that it is a senior politician and member of the ruling party that leaked the confidential letter to the media, conduct she considers improper," said the statement.

Ms Madonsela said to interfere with her office was a violation of the Constitution, adding that she dealt with all complaints "consistently, including following up on the implementation of the remedial action outlined in all her investigation reports".