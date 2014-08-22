SA-born nurse’s UK racist hell

LONDON — "It was like living in hell!" That’s how Pamela Bower, a black South African-born nurse living in the UK, described her years of torment at the hands of a neighbour, Kellie Wells, who was jailed last week for racial harassment.

Wells was sentenced to 33 weeks in custody after being convicted of climbing on top of a fence and throwing a mixture of water and flour over Ms Bower, calling her "a black gorilla" who should "go back to your country".

Ms Bower said Wells laughed after throwing the mixture at her, saying "you are now white British".

Ms Bower, who grew up in Berea in Johannesburg, moved to the UK 16 years ago after responding to a recruitment advert while working as a nurse in Cape Town.

Speaking from her home in Gillingham, in Kent, Ms Bower was initially reluctant to discuss her ordeal. But said she was disappointed that police did not appear to take her seriously when she reported the abuse she suffered.

"It’s not just one incident. I reported her to the police more than six times," said Ms Bower.

The flour-bomb incident happened in July 2013. Wells had been issued a warning to refrain from harassing Ms Bower for six months in October 2012.

The fact that police only arrived the day after she reported the incident in July 2013, further angered Ms Bower.

She said: "I’m trying to move on, but when she comes out of prison I’ll still be here, I’m expecting that the harassment will continue. For five years she’s been doing this. I was calling the police and nothing happened, in 2012 she had to go to court (but) they just gave her a warning. Then months later she did it again.

"We got a restraining order (against Wells) for 10 years … but is there no possibility she’ll do it again?"

Ms Bower said her relationship with Wells deteriorated after Ms Bower’s husband died in 2008. She felt that Wells, who is unemployed and lives on benefits (social grants), was using her husband’s death to abuse her kindness. Ms Bower put an end to their relationship.

Her torment began shortly thereafter.

Ms Bower alleges that items started to go missing from her home, and goods she’d ordered online were never delivered.

"I’m looking through the window and she’s wearing a top I ordered online. I called the company and they said ‘your order was signed for by Kellie Wells at number 22’. I called the police and they started by asking me where I came from and all of that. I said ‘I’m a British citizen, what does it matter where I came from?’"

The police, said Ms Bower, did not want to charge Wells and instead urged her to drop the matter if Wells gave back her goods — some of which Ms Bower says Wells had already worn.

But the harassment worsened.

"They (Wells and her children) started passing comments and I used to ignore them and walk inside. Then it went out of hand. Sometimes I was too scared to go home (after work). Sometimes, if there was a group of them outside, I’d drive past my house and wait until my partner (Ms Bower has recently remarried) came home.

"She was passing racist comments at me when I was coming home from work," said Ms Bower, who had to erect a fence around her property.

Ms Bower alleged that Wells found a way to move a part of the fence and set her dogs on her. Leaving Ms Bower too scared to use her backyard. The dogs had previously attacked a postman and the contractor who erected the fence. Ms Bower, who took pictures of those incidents, was terrified and had to flee her home "when I made the mistake of leaving the kitchen door open and the dogs came charging in".

Ms Bower is particularly unhappy that when she called the police after the flour-bomb incident they initially said officers would be there in two hours.

But they only arrived the next day.

"I was glad I went to court anyway (this time). I was glad I did that, if I had not she would have got away with it again," said Ms Bower.

A spokesman for Kent police said they have not "received an official complaint in connection with this case.

"Kent Police takes all reported incidents seriously."

Police maintain that officers responded to Ms Bower’s complaint in July just a few hours after she made the call.