Youth agency seeks 50% grant increase

THE NATIONAL Youth Development Agency (NYDA) wants government to increase its annual grant from R408m to R600m despite its dismal track record of excessively high salaries and wasteful and irregular expenditure.

MPs on Wednesday questioned the continued relevance of the agency which was set up to roll out youth development programmes. Their main complaint was that it was not visible and was not benefiting the youth as intended.

But the NYDA’s CEO, Kathu Ramukumba, appointed to the position in June, insisted to Parliament’s portfolio committee on public service and administration that the wasteful and irregular expenditure had been dramatically reduced to R16m in the year to end-March.

The additional funds were required for a new, restructured organisation to extend its operations throughout the country and meet the rising expectations of the youth.

The funds allocated had not increased much over the past five years. In 2010-11, the NYDA received R370m, despite it having asked Treasury for R1bn.

Mr Ramukumba also told MPs that the salary bill of R189m, which amounts to nearly 50% of the total state grant, would be restructured.

Almost a premier's earnings

The number of senior managers would be cut significantly with the implementation of the turnaround strategy for the agency to be presented to the board next month.

Democratic Alliance MP Michael Cardo noted that the NYDA had 10 executive management posts, all of which, except one, carried a salary of more than R1m.

Mr Ramukumba earns R1.9m, which Mr Cardo said was higher than the pay of a deputy minister and almost as much as a premier.

There were 30 senior management posts, half of which come with a price tag of over R800,000 each.

Mr Cardo also noted that wasteful and irregular expenditure for the two years prior to 2013 had amounted to R195m.

Mr Ramukumba defended his own salary, saying he was a qualified chartered accountant and that his pay was not out of line with what other executives with his responsibilities were paid.

NYDA chairman Yershen Pillay dismissed as inaccurate the allegation that the organisation was perceived as ineffective.

He said 83% of the respondents in a public perception survey said it was important and relevant, while 95% of its surveyed customers said they were satisfied with the services they had received.

He added that the R400m the agency received from the state was not enough to reach the population of nearly 22-million young people in the country.