Sangoma seeks confirmation on high court order over vulture feet law

AN EASTERN CAPE sangoma, who was convicted for the possession of a set of vulture feet and later acquitted, on Thursday asked the Constitutional Court to confirm an order by the High Court in Mthatha that declared the piece of legislation under which she was convicted invalid.

Nokhanyo Khohliso was convicted for the possession of two vulture feet in 2010 and fined R4,000 by the Tsolo Magistrate’s Court. She successfully appealed her conviction in the high court last year.

Ms Khohliso claimed she had intended to mix the feet with other substances to make a traditional medicine to protect her clients against theft. She also claimed she was not aware of the existence of any prohibition to possessing certain species of animals or birds.

The sangoma was convicted under a 1992 decree that only applies in the former Transkei bantustan and differs from an ordinance that covers the rest of the Eastern Cape. The decree was promulgated when the Transkei was a sovereign state under apartheid and still applies only in that area.

While the ordinance allows for ignorance of the law or lack of intention to commit the crime of possessing vulture feet, the decree does not. Ms Khohliso claimed this was unconstitutional because it created inequality between people in the former Transkei and the rest of the Eastern Cape.

On Thursday, Ms Khohliso’s counsel, Lilla Crouse SC, argued that it was necessary for the Constitutional Court to confirm the high court order and ensure legal clarity on the matter.

Responding to a question from Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, Ms Crouse said it was "important for future dealings" for the court to confirm the high court declaration.

Ms Crouse was also questioned on why the court should rule on the matter when the decree was not a provincial Act. The Constitutional Court can confirm an order of constitutional invalidity in relation to legislation passed by the national and provincial legislatures.

Gerald Bloem SC, representing the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, argued that the court did not have jurisdiction to confirm invalidity because the decree was not a provincial act and only applied to the former Transkei.

Mr Bloem said the Eastern Cape government was in the process of rationalising the legislation. However, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng expressed shock at the snail’s pace at which the government was addressing the issue.