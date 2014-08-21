INDUSTRY NEWS: Optimising performance, costs

CONTINENTAL Tyre SA’s truck service offering, Conti360° Fleet Services, is now available to transport companies operating in all market segments in the country. The professional tyre service includes the recommendation and selection of truck tyres, quick assistance in the case of a breakdown and ongoing monitoring and reporting on the tyres of the whole fleet.

The unit operates under the management of Ian Langlands, GM of the company’s Truck Business Unit, and offers a number of services.

This includes ContiBreakdownServices, which in the case of a tyre breakdown aims to have your vehicle back on the road with minimum downtime no matter where you are in SA. ContiFleetCheck utilises regular inspections to maximise the performance of a tyre through audits, analysis and reporting.

ContiFleetReporting provides fleets with a complete analysis of the tyres’ performance, showing the potential for any tyre-related cost savings.

Engage360 uses personal on-site training with dealers and fleets as well as an online training centre.

ContiPressureCheck is an advanced tyre pressure monitoring system specifically designed for commercial vehicles. This service will only be launched mid-2015. Referred to as CPC, it constantly monitors tyre pressures and the temperature of each tyre and provides real time, on demand status information.

ContiLifeCycle uses premium retreadability thanks to a premium casing in ContiTread, a premium tread which is produced using the company’s compounds and tread designs. This will also be launched mid-2015. Tyres will get new tread and an extended service life resulting in reduced tyre costs.

"We know that cost efficiency is key. Conti360° Fleet Services meets the specific needs of fleets: reliability and efficiency. The individual elements of Conti360° Fleet Services cover all areas of commercial vehicle tyres and this enables the fleet to achieve lowest cost per kilometre," says Langlands.

A new mobile marketing road show brings the range of services to life. The road show kicked off last month and showcases interactive displays of Generation 2 truck tyres and services.

The new vehicle was seen for the first time in Johannesburg and will be travelling throughout SA via Bloemfontein, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The focus of the road show is much more than just tyres. "While truck tyres are our core business, we also offer value-added services which improve fuel savings and mileage. All in all, Conti360° Fleet Services is about optimising tyre performance," says Monica Ramsunder, marketing manager truck tyres.

"The Continental truck tyre team is committed to working together with our customers and we are excited to bring this service offering to market. We are confident that the complete portfolio of Continental Truck Tyres together with the integrated Conti360° Fleet Services approach will enable our fleet customers to achieve improved cost per kilometre," she says.

