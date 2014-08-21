DA inspection confirms ‘runners’ working at CIPC

AN IN loco inspection of the Pretoria offices of the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) by the Democratic Alliance has confirmed the problem of so-called "runners" who offer to expedite the process of registration for a substantial fee.

DA trade and industry spokesman Geordin Hill-Lewis, who participated in the inspection, said the problem was far more serious than first thought and required intervention by the Department of Trade and Industry, the CIPC and the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

CIPC commissioner Astrid Ludin acknowledged during a meeting of Parliament’s trade and industry committee earlier in August that runners were a problem the CIPC had tried to deal with.

Mr Hill-Lewis reported that within seconds of arriving at the CIPC offices, the DA members were approached by a "runner" who offered to process company registration, name reservation and tax clearance within three days for a fee of R1,200.

"At a price of R1,800, the entire process could be done in one day. When we asked how this was possible, the response was alarming: ‘The people inside here (referring to CIPC staff) work for money. If you have enough money, you can get anything you want.’

"The runners confirmed to us several times that they have an arrangement with staff inside the CIPC and SARS in which the fee is split with them in exchange for processing the work faster. This is simply bribery, and it is not acceptable."

Mr Hill-Lewis found it alarming that runners even offered to process VAT registration for a larger fee. He said VAT registration by businesses was a lengthy process and required businesses to have a bank account with a balance of at least R50,000 at the time of registration. The runners were able to skip these checks and balances, opening the way to significant VAT fraud.

He said the practice suggested staff at SARS were also accepting these bribes.