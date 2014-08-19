Maintenance court officials criticised for docking pay without notice

JUSTICE officials have again come under fire for failing to obey the law in maintenance cases.

In a judgment last week, Kempton Park acting chief magistrate Daniel Thulare hit out at maintenance officers and an unidentified magistrate for allowing a Johannesburg father to have his salary docked without notifying him or giving him a chance to oppose the order.

Mr Thulare had harsh words for South Gauteng director of public prosecutions Andrew Chauke, for allowing maintenance officers — who are prosecutors and fall under the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) — to act contrary to an earlier court order.

Last week’s case involved a father who was challenging a June court order obtained by his former wife for maintenance for their 13-year-old daughter.

The order, in the form of an emoluments attachment, requires his employer to deduct almost R3,900 a month from his salary to be paid to his ex-wife.

The man, who also supports a five-year-old daughter from another relationship, said he was "shocked" to learn of the order when he opened his June payslip.

He had not been informed that his ex-wife had applied for the order and he had not been called to court to explain why he could not pay the amount — more than five times the R700 he was previously paying.

Mr Thulare found that there was "no indication of any attempt at all" to notify the father, adding that officials had a duty to ensure both sides had a chance to be heard before such a decision was made.

The NPA was unable to comment before going to press.