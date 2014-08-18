THE JSE closed higher on Monday in an upbeat mood as continued positive data from the US indicates the US economic recovery is gathering further momentum.

The latest data to impress the market was the US homebuilder sentiment survey in August‚ which at 55 points exceeded expectations and the 53 recorded in July. The Dow in response traded 0.91% up with European markets following in its footsteps‚ with UK FTSE gaining 0.76% at the close.

Market participants are waiting for the Jackson Hole economic symposium among central bankers and US Federal Reserve chairwoman Janet Yellen’s speech on Friday for further market direction. Despite a stronger US economy in the offing‚ analysts do not think Ms Yellen will mull earlier interest rate hikes at this stage.

The JSE all share index was up 0.61% to 51‚572.19 points at the close‚ with the blue-chip top 40 index gaining 0.68%. All indices‚ barring gold‚ ended the day up‚ with platinums and resources leading the pack. Platinum gained 1.80% and resources 0.90%. Industrials firmed 0.56% with financials up 0.43%.

Trading at an average p:e of 17.8‚ the all share has lost some of the more overt overvaluation levels evident in the first half of the year. This could lead to a renewed interest in local stocks‚ as opposed to investing in global markets.

RE:CM analyst Linda Eedes said those local investors investing in global markets had done well over the past two years. This was mainly driven by the weaker rand.

A number of indicators suggested that international markets were overvalued‚ said Ms Eedes. "With the rand now trading at fair value‚ its unlikely to be the big swing factor over the next three or four years that it was over the last two years‚" she said.

With international markets looking pricey‚ investors needed to think about where their money was invested offshore. "Moving assets into other currencies was a no-brainer two years ago‚ but not any more‚" said Ms Eedes.

Early morning focus was on Capitec, after Moody’s downgraded the bank and unsecured lender by two notches on Friday on the deteriorating local economy and its own interpretation the Reserve Bank will be less likely to provide systemic support in the event of any further troubles in the sector after the African Bank debacle. After trading 5% lower initially, Capitec recovered in late afternoon trading, ending the day 2.69% lower at R210.20.

The rest of the banking sector was mixed, with Barclays Africa gaining 1.29% to R168.73, but FirstRand losing 0.35% to R42.95.

Anglo American led resources higher, closing 1.21% up at R284.54. SABMiller led rand hedges, adding 1.63% to R586.22.

Retailer Shoprite was 1.51% down at R154.13 ahead of releasing annual results on Tuesday.

In the construction sector Murray & Roberts closed 0.90% down at R24.32 after it was announced that Allan Gray Asset Management had increased its interest in the group to 15.13%.

Super Group firmed 1.26% to R31.27 after reporting revenue up 22% for the year to end June.

RCL, previously known as Rainbow Chicken, closed flat despite warning the market of an expected annual headline loss to be reported on August 27.

Diversified industrial holdings group Kap Industrial Holdings closed 3.58% up at R4.05 after it reported a 50% rise in its full year dividend.

© BDlive 2014