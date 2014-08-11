Government’s crime fight plans ‘not going in right direction’

THERE is nothing new for the fight against crime in the government’s latest medium-term strategic framework, say observers. It largely repeats what was in the last framework — with a key outcome still being that South Africans "are and feel safe".

The plans are off-target and there is no new money for the justice, crime prevention and security cluster, with increases barely keeping up with inflation.

Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe said last week, upon releasing the medium-term strategic framework: "The NDP (National Development Plan) highlights the need to address the crime damaging our communities and the (framework) contains a range of actions and targets … such as raising our focus on contact crimes which includes murders, sexual offences, assault with grievous bodily harm, common assaults and robbery."

The framework’s chapter on "safety" notes the NDP seeks to ensure that by 2030 "people living in South Africa feel safe at home, school and at work, and enjoy a community life free of fear", and by 2030 "anticorruption agencies have adequate resources and are staffed by skilled and experienced officials, are independent from political influence, have powers to investigate alleged cases of corruption and prosecute those … involved in corruption".

The plan is to ensure that South Africa’s porous land and maritime borders, as well as its airspace are "effectively", safeguarded and secured to curb transnational organised crime and corruption, particularly at ports of entry and land borderline".

Institute for Security Studies senior researcher Johan Burger, commenting on the medium-term strategic framework said "it is more of the same and is little different from its predecessors, using the same language and repeating what went before".

He said "the slogan that South Africans are and feel safe was simply not true with regard to the crimes that they fear the most, house and business robberies and hijackings".

In 2003 there were promising signs in some crime categories with reductions being recorded. But particular crimes such as house and business robberies went up quite dramatically by 300% and 100% respectively. This tended to level out again but 2012-13 again saw huge increases in these categories.

"The initial indications for this year, from independent sources, are that there will again be huge increases. We are not moving in the right direction. There is nothing new in the (strategic framework) that gives us any confidence that we are going in the right direction," Mr Burger said.

Defence analyst Helmoed Romer Heitman drew attention to problems at South Africa’s borders.

The South African National Defence force is in charge of securing borders and the Department of Home Affairs of points of entry. Not the least of issues are rhino poaching and smuggling.

"The bottom line is that the army does not have the resources and border safeguarding costs money. It can be done but it will involve all our regional peace missions," he said.