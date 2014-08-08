Zuma rape judgment questioned

FORMER Constitutional Court judge Zak Yacoob would have found President Jacob Zuma guilty in 2006 of raping a family friend.

Mr Yacoob made the startling remark on Thursday while speaking at the Arts of Human Rights workshop, hosted by the University of the Witwatersrand’s Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research.

He was in discussion with the institute’s researcher, Lisa Vetten, who presented a paper on the role of storytelling in the rape trial, titled Daughters of a Revolution: Spectacle and Narrative in S v Zuma.

Mr Yacoob said he had a "serious problem" with Johannesburg high court judge Willem van der Merwe’s 2006 judgment, which found Mr Zuma not guilty of raping a family friend identified only as "Khwezi".

"I have a serious difference of opinion. I had a serious problem with the Zuma judgment. If it were me, I would have set aside the judgment," Mr Yacoob said.

He said he would have evaluated the reasons Judge van der Merwe relied on to reach his conclusion differently. He would have put less emphasis on Khwezi’s sexual history and the fact that she did not report the alleged rape immediately.

He would also have probed her mental health by considering a mentally unstable person’s reaction to rape, he said.

Mr Yacoob said that even though the constitution made it clear that all judges should be "objective and independent", in reality this was not the case. "Judicial persuasion is different from person to person," he said.

Judges, Mr Yacoob said, were human and their decisions were subjective to an extent. In his view, it was "absolutely essential" that judges brought subjectivity and humanity into their decision-making. He said judges never knew the truth in the cases they decided.

"Trials and judges do not decide the truth; judges never know the truth," he said, adding that judging criminal cases was rather about looking at all the evidence and considering whether the state had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Mr Yacoob confirmed Ms Vetten’s view that the Zuma trial, like other cases, was not about unearthing the truth but was rather a "storytelling contest" between two opposing sides, with the verdict based on whose side told the better story. He said sometimes truth and justice were not on the same side.

"Judging ... takes place in a context ... that depends on how good the lawyers are and is not necessarily so that the truth is achieved," Mr Yacoob said.

According to Ms Vetten, Mr Zuma’s case involved two competing versions — on the one hand, the story of Khwezi, who froze rather than resisted Mr Zuma’s sexual advances because of their "father-daughter" type relationship. On the other was the story of Mr Zuma, an "innocent man falsely accused" for having "delicious, consensual sex".

Ms Vetten said Mr Zuma’s defence ultimately succeeded because it told a more "gripping and compelling story", painting the alleged rape victim as "opportunistic", a "sick danger" and as someone who was "assertive and sexually demanding". She said that judgments were stories about reality, rather than reality itself.