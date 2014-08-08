Zille slams politicisation of Western Cape projects

WESTERN Cape Premier and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Helen Zille, on Thursday criticised the "politicisation" of investment projects in the province, saying "it is silly" for politicians to turn such projects into an exercise to claim credit.

This week, Jinko Solar, a Chinese company listed on the New York stock exchange, opened an $80m solar photovoltaic manufacturing facility in Cape Town which can produce 120MW a year.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions and the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape were quick to downplay the role of the province in attracting the investment, saying that the solar project had been facilitated by the national government and Ms Zille should not "claim credit for it".

Ms Zille told Business Day on Thursday that the investment by Jinko had been a result of co-operative governance.

"It (co-operative governance) has worked very well on major investment projects, from Jinko in which the Department of Trade and Industry, and Wesgro (Western Cape Investment Agency) and GreenCape (Western Cape government’s special purpose vehicle to promote the Green Economy) all played major roles," Ms Zille said.

"I acknowledged them all fulsomely (in the speech at the launch of the Jinko manufacturing plant) and spoke about how co-operative governance between national, provincial and local government had been required, and had worked well, in attracting this investment," the premier said.

She said when co-operative governance worked well, it had outstanding results such as the successful hosting of World Cup in 2010.

The Western Cape is the only province not governed by the ANC, and many believe that a difficult intergovernmental relationship exists between the DA-led province and the ANC-led national government, which could compromise service delivery.

Prof Robert Cameron of the Department of Political Studies at the University of Cape Town, said yesterday that contrary to popular belief, there was not always conflict between the DA-led province and ANC national government. He said there was collaboration in a number of instances but it often happened under the radar.

"The ANC does not want to give the impression that it is working very closely with the DA… they will not make major political capital out of it," Prof Cameron said.

Ms Zille said that the province had an "outstanding" working relationship with the Department of Trade and Industry.

"The (Department of Trade and Industry) has also worked very well with the Western Cape government in establishing the Saldanha Industrial Development Zone. It was only derailed when the ANC sought to ‘capture’ the launch and turn it into an ANC election event. The bussed in ANC crowd refused to let me speak and I left the event. But until that point, co-operative governance on this crucial economic development initiative had gone very well," Ms Zille said.

Ms Zille also said that the recent damage inflicted on a number of signal cables on Metrorail’s central line in Cape Town, had "all the hallmarks of the ungovernability campaign". She has previously blamed the ANC and the ANC Youth League of leading an "ungovernability campaign" in the Western Cape.

"All role-players have confirmed that it was sabotage, not cable theft, because the cable was merely cut in 20 strategic locations, not stolen. Although it has all the hallmarks of the ungovernability campaign, I have no direct proof that this is so, at this stage," Ms Zille said.

ANC Western Cape leader Marius Fransman said yesterday, "Zille should learn to take responsibility and not blame to score political points. She should help find solutions to the problem and work with all spheres of government".