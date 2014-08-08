Water everywhere — except to drink

THE Cape Peninsula, which is almost surrounded by the sea, could face dire water shortages in the next seven to 10 years and authorities are considering pumping water from the ocean to ensure the population will have something to drink.

The City of Cape Town is considering a range of options to secure the precious resource, including water reclamation and seawater desalination, which could add pressure on South Africa’s already strained electricity grid.

Energy is the largest single expense for desalination plants, accounting for as much as half of the costs of making seawater suitable for human consumption.

South Africa is a water-scarce country — even where there is plenty of water available it often cannot be used because of pollution such as acid mine drainage and E. coli contamination from leaking sew age.

In Cape Town, the water crisis has been worsened by rapid urbanisation. The city’s burgeoning population, which expanded from 2.9-million in 2001 to 3.7-million in 2011, has placed substantial strain on the Western Cape’s water system, including the supply to Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Drakenstein, Swartland and Saldanha.

Last year, a water conservation company, Water Rhapsody Conservation Systems, warned that although Cape Town has seen higher than average rainfall since 2005, residents may still face water shortages. The city’s dams are being drawn down faster than they are filling up.

As part of efforts to boost water reserves, the national government has proposed large-scale desalination in its national water resource strategy. Desalination removes salt and other minerals from seawater, making it suitable for human consumption. The technology is also being considered to make acid mine water usable. The government estimates that by 2030 desalination plants could provide up to 10% of South Africa’s urban water supply.

Cape Town is conducting a seawater desalination feasibility study, which could see the construction of a large-scale desalination plant within the next few years.

The study was meant to be concluded last December, but city officials say it is taking longer than originally expected.

Brett Herron, the city’s acting mayoral committee member for utility services, says the city is also considering tapping groundwater from aquifers, surface water schemes and water reclamation.

"All have or are being studied as potential future schemes. The city, the national Department of Water and Sanitation and other stakeholders in the region will still decide on which scheme is to be implemented next," he says.

"The feasibility work being done now on desalination also forms the groundwork for later implementation — if and when this happens — even if much further into the future."

While several coastal towns — including Sedgefield and Mossel Bay in the southern Cape — have built small desalination plants, no large-scale desalination operations had been constructed to date. Part of the reason is because such plants consume massive amounts of energy. Current methods require about 14kWh of energy per 4,000l of desalinated seawater.

In 2011, Mossel Bay completed construction of its desalination plant, which can desalinate 15-million litres of sea water a day at a cost of R200m. This was in response to the severe drought which has hit the southern Cape since 2008. The desalination plants at Plettenberg Bay and Sedgefield are capable of pumping 2-million litres and 1.5-million litres a day respectively.

Neil Armitage, head of the University of Cape Town’s department of civil engineering and director of the Urban Water Management research unit, says seawater desalination must be considered a last resort at this stage.

"Desalination is very expensive and requires an enormous amount of energy. Energy is a problem in South Africa," Prof Armitage says.

"If the energy comes from coal — which accounts for most electricity in South Africa — the desalination plants will enlarge our already large carbon footprint and contribute to climate change.

"If the energy comes from nuclear sources, there are safety concerns and problems with the disposal of waste. The energy could come from solar and/or wind, but this would require a system far larger than South Africa currently has experience with."

Prof Armitage suggests that it would be far cheaper to desalinate treated sewage effluent or secondary sources of water. He points out that this is already done in several cities such as Windhoek in Namibia and in Singapore, Southeast Asia, and "is perfectly safe if properly managed. Of course, it is not easy to convince the public of this."