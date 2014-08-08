Sundowns and Maritzburg resume battle in season’s curtain raiser

AS THE curtain rolls up on another Absa Premiership season on Friday night, perhaps seeing defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns begin their title defence against Maritzburg United at Loftus Stadium is not such a mismatch after all.

Even without the on-loan trio of Abel Mabaso, Kwanda Mngonyama and Sibusiso Kumalo — all unavailable because they cannot face their parent club — Maritzburg are capable of scaring their opponents. They have Steve Komphela for a coach.

Bongani Zungu, who this week said he would revel in his new role as the Brazilians’ anchorman, and Maritzburg goalkeeper Shu-Aib Walters expect a thriller when two sides that couldn’t outwit each other last season face off. In transit to their first league trophy in seven years, Downs beat every club but the Team of Choice, drawing home and away.

"They work hard and are a difficult team to come up against," said Zungu of Komphela’s men. "When they are not in possession of the ball, they press hard.

"However, I am expecting a one-sided game. We will dominate, but they are likely to sit back and try to catch us on the counter. I expect a win, but not an easy win."

Zungu could again start as a deeper-lying midfielder, affirming that hardmen Hlompho Kekana and Asavela Mbekile will have to pull up their socks to displace the 21-year-old. "I do bring discipline to that role and the coach seems to believe in me. It’s unfortunate that in the loss to Platinum Stars I didn’t have a good game. But I am enjoying that role. I know how to cover the defence and how to press," said Zungu.

Walters looked beyond their opener. Now in his fifth year with the club, the goalie hopes Komphela can maintain their position in the top half of the table.

"For the past three or four years that I have been here, we start well and then we fade. I think everyone is prepared to fight for consistency and try not to prolong a bad patch. A few seasons ago we were still in the top eight after 26 games, but fell apart in the dying stages," said Walters.

"When Ian Palmer was our coach three years ago, we went on an unbeaten run of eight games and then lost 7-0 to SuperSport United. We failed to pick ourselves up from that for the rest of the season. "

Walters conceded that facing the reigning champions to kick-start the campaign was "a big test", but one he welcomed because of the 2-2 draw at Loftus and 1-1 stalemate at the Harry Gwala Stadium last season.

"We are assembled to absorb pressure. Sundowns will want to bounce back from last week’s defeat but, having led until the dying minutes in both games last season, I think we can use this game to get into our stride," he said.

Meanwhile, Bloemfontein Celtic are expected to use Jackie Motshegwa in Sunday’s Absa premiership clash against Mpumalanga Black Aces after Orlando Pirates released the attacking midfielder to them.

Motshegwa’s arrival in Bloemfontein was confirmed by new Celtic owner Max Tshabalala, who said he was confident they would win their first match at Free State Stadium.

Also joining Celtic from Pirates is midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela, who was on loan to National First Division side Royal Eagles, formerly Sivutsa Stars.

With Ramatsiyi Moholoa