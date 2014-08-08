Ships are ‘bigger Ebola risk’ than Cape airport

CAPE TOWN — Ships arriving from West Africa pose a bigger threat of importing Ebola cases than flights into Cape Town International Airport, said health authorities.

The worst Ebola outbreak in recorded history is occurring in West Africa, and by August 4 had sickened 1,711 people and killed 932, said the World Health Organisation (WHO). Authorities in South Africa have stepped up surveillance at ports of entry, including harbours and airports.

"Everyone is worried about the airport, but my worry is the harbour," Western Cape manager for environmental and port health Ewald Bonzet on Thursday told delegates at a Tygerberg Hospital symposium. The facility has been designated by the Western Cape health department as the referral facility for suspected Ebola cases.

Ships are required to apply for quarantine clearance, or "free pratique", from port authorities three days before their expected arrival, but Mr Bonzet said he was concerned that illness could arise after this window period.

He had therefore asked shipping agents to liaise closely with vessels and notify port health authorities of any illness on board.

Ships from West Africa typically took 8-12 days to reach Cape Town, so it was likely that crew or passengers infected with Ebola would show signs of illness by the time they reached these shores, he said.

Ebola can incubate for 2-21 days, but most people develop symptoms in 7-10 days, said Tygerberg infectious disease specialist Jantjie Taljaard. Virologist Wolfgang Preiser told doctors and nurses in an overflowing lecture hall that preparation was vital.

"We want to be safe from the start … rather than sorry," he said, emphasising that healthcare workers in South Africa had the tools to take appropriate precautions.

By contrast, doctors and nurses in West Africa were severely hampered by the region’s scant health infrastructure, he said.

The WHO said at the weekend that the West African Ebola outbreak was spreading faster than it could be controlled.

Most of the cases have been in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, countries that have no previous experience with the disease and poor health infrastructure.

The majority of cases have been in remote areas, increasing the challenges of containing the outbreak.

Nigeria has confirmed five new cases of Ebola since a Liberian man infected with the virus arrived in Lagos last week.

The natural host of the Ebola virus is the African fruit bat, which can pass it on to animals such as chimpanzees, gorillas, monkeys, antelope or porcupines. People become infected when handling the meat of animals killed by the virus.