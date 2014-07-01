Oscar fit ‘to tell right from wrong’

OSCAR Pistorius was able to tell right from wrong and act accordingly when he shot Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day last year. This finding by a panel of experts appointed to observe the Paralympian’s mental state for the past month, allowed his murder trial to proceed in the high court in Pretoria on Monday.

Mr Pistorius, 27, was referred for psychiatric evaluation after Merryll Vorster, a psychiatrist, testified she had diagnosed him with generalised anxiety disorder, which could have affected his actions on the morning of the shooting.

Mr Pistorius has claimed he had shot Miss Steenkamp, 29, in his Pretoria home after mistaking her for an intruder.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Gerald Versfeld, who amputated Mr Pistorius’s lower legs as a child, was the first to take the stand for the defence after the trial resumed.

He told the court that it would have been very difficult for the athlete to walk and run in the dark on his stumps, with a weapon in his hand, without holding on to things to balance.

Advocate Nel, for the prosecution, asked whether it was possible for Mr Pistorius to do all the things he did in his version of events, including running down the passage, moving fans, opening the curtains and sliding door and trying to open the toilet door, all on his stumps and with a firearm in his hand in the near-complete darkness of his bedroom, without falling. Dr Versfeld said it was possible but some of the actions would be difficult.

In re-examination, defence advocate Barry Roux pointed out that Mr Pistorius had said he had held onto cupboards or had a hand out on the floor for balance at the time, which Dr Versfeld conceded would make it possible for him to move around without falling.

Ivan Lin, an electrical engineer specialising in acoustics and sound, testified about sound measurements he conducted to determine whether Mr Pistorius’s neighbours could have heard a woman screaming from the toilet that morning.