Inquiry starts into winter eviction of families on Cape Flats

THE political storm surrounding the violent eviction of a thousand Cape Flats families will not be allowed to distract the ministerial inquiry into the evictions, head of the probe, advocate Denzil Potgieter, said on Monday.

Mr Potgieter and six others were appointed by Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu earlier this month to probe the evictions from a property owned by the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral).

The violent evictions in a wet and wintry Western Cape have caused a national outcry.

Many of the families’ shacks were demolished and burnt, and they lost their personal possessions in the process. The evictions also triggered a political firefight. While City of Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille laid the blame on Sanral, Ms Sisulu said Western Cape premier and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Helen Zille should have intervened.

Mr Potgieter was addressing a news conference on the progress of the inquiry into the circumstances of the evictions, the Sanral court order to move the people, and law enforcers’ role.

The inquiry is expected to take three months. The team must compile a report and recommendations and submit these to Ms Sisulu.

Asked about the political storm surrounding the inquiry, Mr Potgieter said: "Fortunately the inquiry has a clear mandate, and if we are to do justice to that mandate we will have to be scrupulously objective. We are not going to be distracted."

It was speculated that the inquiry was established to deflect attention from Sanral’s role in the evictions, for which it had obtained a court order in January, and to implicate the DA’s city and provincial governments.

Ms Zille has claimed the probe is politically driven and is in effect the start of the 2016 local government election campaign.

More than 800 families living on Sanral-owned land next to the N2 highway in Lwandle, near Somerset West, were evicted last Monday and Tuesday under an interim court order.

Mr Potgieter said the inquiry’s biggest challenge was finding members of the Lwandle community to give evidence because there were few community structures and many of those evicted had gone to other areas.

A community steering committee was established, but only after the evictions, he said. An active ward councillor in the Lwandle area, Mbuyiselo Matha might also be of assistance.

Ms de Lille had to apologise to the Macassar community after they objected to a plan to resettle the Lwandle families there, as the area had been earmarked for a community housing project. She was shouted down by residents at a community meeting.

Attempts to obtain additional comment from the mayor’s office were not successful.