Cape Town and Cosatu at odds on bus service

CAPE TOWN — The disagreement between the city of Cape Town and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the Western Cape over the roll-out of public bus services is escalating.

The trade union federation said on Monday it was planning to file a case with the Equality Court against the city for "MyCiTi discrimination". Cosatu provincial secretary Tony Ehrenreich said the roll-out "exposes" the way in which the city "discriminates" against communities of the Cape Flats in favour of the fairly wealthy Milnerton area.

He said the Cape Flats area, which needed public transport more had been allocated fewer buses, and the construction of bus stops in the area had not been completed.

The MyCiTi service will be extended to Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha from Saturday.

The townships are the latest deprived areas to receive the MyCiTi service. The service started in 2010 and the city was criticised for focusing on affluent areas at first but has in recent months expanded it to other poor areas such as Atlantis and Imizamo Yethu in the greater Hout Bay area. To date, R4.6bn has been invested in the service.

Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for transport Brett Herron, said Cosatu "is desperate to undermine and scuttle the project".

"This is only in the interest of furthering its and the ANC’s (African National Congress’s) political narrative that the city does not care for residents in the Metro South East.

"There is no doubt that every community in the city is in desperate need of much improved public transport. No matter where the city rolled out its first routes, there would always have been a legitimate cry for the service to be rolled out elsewhere," Mr Herron said.

He said the decision on where to start the service was based on the lack of mass rapid transportation up the west coast corridor, a high demand development corridor to Atlantis.

Mr Ehrenreich said Cape Town was not prioritising the needs of communities who did not have alternative prospects for transport.