Radical socioeconomic transformation to take centre-stage, says Zuma

THE next five years will see radical socioeconomic transformation, policies and programmes as economic transformation and inclusive growth take centre stage among state priorities, President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday.

Addressing hundreds of foreign and local dignitaries at the Union Buildings shortly after being sworn into a second term in office by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Saturday, Mr Zuma called for "unity and cohesion" within South Africa in the interests of national building and meeting the objectives of the National Development Plan (NDP).

Mr Zuma promised to serve the South African people with "courtesy, ubuntu and efficiency" adding the "challenges we face may seem insurmountable".

"Today marks the first day of the second phase of the transition from apartheid," said Mr Zuma, "we will put the economy on an inclusive growth path".

Mr Zuma was elected to the National Assembly on Wednesday, after which he had five days to be sworn into the country’s highest office.

He is expected begin immediately making presidential appointments, such as ministerial postings.

Justice Minister Jeff Radebe opened the proceedings earlier on Saturday by joking that Planning Minister Trevor Manuel, present in the crowd, was "the only one not worried about tomorrow".

Mr Zuma is expected to announce the make up of the new Cabinet on Sunday.

Mr Zuma’s acceptance speech however contained little hints of any substantial changes to government ministries.

Saturday’s inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria was attended by 4,500 invited guests and thousands of ordinary South Africans, who filled the southern lawns below the Union Buildings.

Roads were closed in Pretoria amid a heavy police presence, as captains of industry, civil society leaders and political heavyweights gathered to see Mr Zuma sworn into office

Ambassadors from 118 countries were invited, as well as heads and deputy heads of state from 47 countries, including 27 African countries.

Shortly after Mr Zuma was sworn in as president, a 21-gun salute was fired ahead of multiple flybys by the South African Air Force.