Robust Parliament debate expected

CAPE TOWN — The injection of new, young blood and a vibrant, combative style of opposition into Parliament is set to revitalise the institution and generate renewed public interest in proceedings.

The substantial gains by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the elections and the foothold established by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the political landscape will see the numbers of MPs on the opposition benches increase significantly, making way for much more robust debate.

The departure of former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko and her possible replacement by the party’s dynamic national spokesman Mmusi Maimane will bring new energy and a different approach to the official opposition.

The African National Congress (ANC) will be kept on its toes as the opposition is generally determined to hold the ruling party to account and to expose poor performance and corruption.

With an eye on the local government elections, all parties will be clamouring for the moral high ground as the true representatives of the poor.

The ANC will have 249 of the 400 seats in the National Assembly compared with the opposition’s 151.

It will have to keep a close watch on the attendance of its MPs to prevent the DA exploiting the lack of a quorum to block the passage of laws, as it has done frequently in the past.

The DA’s parliamentary team in the National Assembly will grow from 67 seats in the National Assembly to 89, creating a formidable phalanx facing the ANC benches.

It will mean more speaking time for DA MPs who will also be able to concentrate on one particular portfolio.

The EFF insists that its leader, Julius Malema, will himself lead his parliamentary team of 24 MPs through the doors of the National Assembly despite his difficulties with the tax authorities.

His arrogance, flamboyance, colourful language and uncompromising discourse will liven up proceedings, and no doubt cause many a laugh.

Also a part of the EFF parliamentary team will be the outspoken Floyd Shivambu.

The entrance of the noisy EFF into Parliament could be something of a bull-in-a-china-shop affair bound to test the patience of the Speaker.

The institution is bound by strict rules which govern debating procedure, including courtesies and decorum.

EFF firebrands are likely to balk at these constraints. For one thing they will not be able to wear their red berets in the house, nor will they be entitled to fling insults at their opponents as they have been accustomed to doing.

If they do not eat humble pie and apologise they might be thrown out.

As African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) member Steve Swart says: "The Speaker will have his or her hands full in maintaining order given the nature of the rhetoric in the run-up to the elections."

The razor-sharp mind and lashing tongue of Agang leader Dr Ramphele Mamphela will make a potent contribution to the debate, though her speaking time will be extremely limited.

Other potentially exciting newcomers who could add spice to debates are Zanele Magwaza-Msibi, the feisty leader of the National Freedom Party (an offshoot of the Inkatha Freedom Party, with six seats in Parliament) and Mandla Galo, president of the African Independent Congress (an offshoot of the ANC with three seats), who is a strong campaigner against corruption.

Then there are the stalwarts such the United Democratic Movement’s Bantu Holomisa, who always goes straight to the nub of issues, Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota, and African People’s Convention leader Themba Godi.