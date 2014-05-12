NPA ‘loath to pursue connected people’

SOUTH Africa was not successfully prosecuting most commercial crimes because of perceptions that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was unwilling to prosecute politically well-connected people, former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach and Johannesburg advocate Mike Hellens said on Friday.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) also lacked resources and experience.

Mr Hellens and Ms Breytenbach were speaking at a conference on public procurement, hosted by law firm Nortons, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the French South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Nortons partner Anton Roets said the judicial review process allowed nongovernmental organisations and political parties to hold the prosecuting authority and the police accountable.

He referred to the two review applications brought by the Democratic Alliance against the NPA’s decision to drop corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma, and the application by Freedom Under Law for a review of the decision to discontinue the prosecution of suspended police crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

In the Mdluli case, the Supreme Court of Appeal considered the review by Freedom Under Law and set aside the NPA’s decision not to prosecute. Mr Mdluli faced charges including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and intimidation and fraud and corruption.

In the case of Mr Zuma — which was still in a preliminary phase — the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered the NPA to hand over the record of decision-making to the DA.

Mr Roets said the judicial review process was a "powerful safeguard" as it put NPA’s decisions not to proceed with certain cases under judicial scrutiny.

Mr Hellens said there was malaise at the head of the SAPS and the NPA, a lack of leadership and clarity about their functions.

Ms Breytenbach parted ways with the NPA after a lengthy disciplinary hearing in which she was cleared of all charges.

She said it was nearly impossible to prosecute white collar crimes without the help of competent police officers, yet the SAPS was more under-resourced than the NPA.

"There is a serious lack of guidance and there is no one to instil a culture of attention to detail in the commercial branch of the police currently, and there is a serious lack of experience under those officers as well. All this means that commercial prosecutions are seldom tackled," she said.

Corruption Watch CEO David Lewis said key private sector companies’ major concerns on corruption included how a company could play by the rules if its major competitors did not, how to deal with malfeasance in the application of procurement rules without antagonising a key customer, and how to mitigate reputational and legal risks arising from corruption.