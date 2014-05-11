Final election results announced
11 May 2014 - 18:07 PM
ELECTORAL Commission of South Africa chairwoman Pansy Tlakula announced the final results of the 2014 national and provincial elections in Pretoria on Saturday.
ELECTORAL Commission of South Africa chairwoman Pansy Tlakula announced the final results of the 2014 national and provincial elections in Pretoria on Saturday.
Need to stay informed?Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.
Please login or register to comment.