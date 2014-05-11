National

Advice for the African National Congress

11 May 2014 - 20:42 PM Michael Ettershank
THE Electoral Commission of SA, in announcing the results of the 2014 election, has confirmed the African National Congress (ANC) remains the majority party in the National Assembly.

The ruling party obtained 62.15% of the vote, compared with the last election where the ANC obtained 66% of the vote with the biggest decline seen in Gauteng.

In this video, Business Day asks politicians from various political parties, including the United Democratic Movement, the Democratic Alliance, the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Ubuntu Party, what advice they can offer President Jacob Zuma and the ANC to run the country better.

