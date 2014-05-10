ANC wins 2014 general election

The African National Congress (ANC) retains its place as the country’ most popular political party, although with a slightly reduced overall majority, and keeps the dominance it has enjoyed in the national legislature and eight of the nine provincial legislatures.

On Saturday evening the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced the number of seats the political parties have received in the National Assembly and the provincial legislatures.

The announcement was made during the final results presentation at the IEC’s national results centre in Pretoria.

According to the results, announced by IEC chairwoman Pansy Tlakula, the ANC received 249 seats while the official opposition, the Democratic Alliance received 89 seats and newcomers the Economic Freedom Fighters came third with 25 seats.

Thirteen parties won seats in the National Assembly, said Ms Tlakula at the release of the final election results.

"A record of 29 parties contested these elections," she said.

"Out of these, 13 have received sufficient votes to have representation in the National Assembly."

The Inkatha Freedom Party received 10 and its breakaway party the National Freedom Party received six.

The United Democratic Movement and the Freedom Front Plus both received four seats, while the Congress of the People, AIC and the African Christian Democratic Party secured three seats each.

Mamphela Ramphele’s Agang SA got two seats.

The African People’s Convention and the Pan Africanist Congress received one seat each.

Voter turnout

Speaking at the announcement of the results on Saturday, Ms Tlakula said voter turnout during the general elections was at 73.43%, showing that democracy was thriving.

"Today we celebrate two decades of democracy and conclude the fifth democratic national and provincial elections we can confirm to the world democracy is well and thriving in this land," she said.

"Even as we made our choices, it is a powerful reminder of what binds us together."

It was on May 10, 20 years ago, that former president Nelson Mandela was inaugurated as the country’s first democratic president.

"As the whole world watched on May 10... our freedom was the celebration of the entire world as our president reached out to friends and foes alike," Ms Tlakula said.

"Today we affirm our nations commitment."